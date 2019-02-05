Wheel House for Feb. 5

BERWICK

Housing Authority taking applications for all units from 8:15-11 a.m. and 1:15-3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 14 and 21. Must bring birth certificates and Social Security cards for all members of the household, picture ID for all members over 18 and current proof of income. For info call 985-385-1546.

MEALS

St. Mary Council on Aging, 613 Second St., Franklin, sells lunches to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. most Saturdays. Advance tickets available at Patterson Senior Center, 909 First St., 985-395-4800; and Morgan City Senior Center, 301 Third St., 985-384-3324. No meal Feb. 9 and 23. Feb. 16 meal is hamburger steak. Cost $8.

THRIFT STORE

Treasures Under the Oaks, 304 Iberia St., benefits St. Mary Council on Aging. Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 3 p.m. Wednesdays.