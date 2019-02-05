Wheel House for Feb. 5

Tue, 02/05/2019 - 10:32am

BERWICK
Housing Authority taking applications for all units from 8:15-11 a.m. and 1:15-3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 14 and 21. Must bring birth certificates and Social Security cards for all members of the household, picture ID for all members over 18 and current proof of income. For info call 985-385-1546.

MEALS
St. Mary Council on Aging, 613 Second St., Franklin, sells lunches to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. most Saturdays. Advance tickets available at Patterson Senior Center, 909 First St., 985-395-4800; and Morgan City Senior Center, 301 Third St., 985-384-3324. No meal Feb. 9 and 23. Feb. 16 meal is hamburger steak. Cost $8.

THRIFT STORE
Treasures Under the Oaks, 304 Iberia St., benefits St. Mary Council on Aging. Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 3 p.m. Wednesdays.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019