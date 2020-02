Wheel House for Feb. 28

BARBECUE

Prince Hall Masons Lodge 116, 3716 Sixth St., Berwick, selling barbecue dinners 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 8. Menu: barbecued chicken, sausage, jambalaya, green beans, bread and drink. Donation $8.

AARP DANCE

Set Saturday, March 14, 7-11 p.m., at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, 4014 Chennault St., Morgan City. Music by Anytime Band. Tickets, $10, at door. Do not need to be a member of St. Mary AARP to attend. For info call 985-384-2277.

PUBLIC ROSARY

At noon March 21 in front of former M C Bank building, Colonial Plaza, La. 182, Morgan City.