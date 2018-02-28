Wheel House for Feb. 28

ARISE WOMEN

Ministry Bible Study at 5:30 p.m. March 1 at Siracusa Recreation Center.

BERWICK HOUSING

Authority taking applications for all units 8:15-11 a.m. and 1:15-3 p.m. Tuesday, March 6. Must bring birth certificates and Social Security cards for all members of household, picture ID for all members over 18 and current proof of income. For info call 985-385-1546.

ADULT CO-ED VOLLEYBALL

Berwick Adult Co-Ed Volleyball open registrations 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 19, at Berwick Civic Complex. Registration fee $25/player for 4-6 player teams. For info call Berwick Town Hall, 985-384-8858.

MILES 5K

Run Forever Miles 5K and Fun Run is 8 a.m. April 14, Berwick High School. Pre-register by April 1, $20, guarantees T-shirt. After April 1, $25, no T-shirt. For info online: www.mileslinerfoundation.com.