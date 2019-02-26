Wheel House for Feb. 26

FEEDING PROGRAM

For the needy and senior citizens at noon Saturday, March 9, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City. For info call 985-384-6800.

BERWICK

Housing Authority taking applications for all units from 8:15-11 a.m. and 1:15-3 p.m. Thursday, March 14 and 21. Must bring birth certificates and Social Security cards for all members of the household, picture ID for all members over 18 and current proof of income. For info call 985-385-1546.