Wheel House for Feb. 26

SOUP KITCHEN

At Bayou Vista Com-munity Fellowship, 1523 Anthony St., 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27. Open to those in need.

THRIFT STORE

At 304 South Railroad, Morgan City, end of the season clearance sale 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 28, March 1, 7 and 8. All items 25 cents except books, 10 cents. All proceeds benefit Sacred Heart charities.

BLACK HISTORY

Celebration at Little Zion Baptist Church at 8 a.m. Sunday, March 4. Guest speaker the Rev. Jalen Grogan. Public invited.

BREAKFAST

Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 507 Fourth St., Morgan City, annual Men’s Prayer Breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 17. Theme: “Men Sharpening Men for the Savior.” Speaker Travis Short.

FUNDRAISING

Xavier University, Louisiana, and Sanford Institute of Philanthropy, holding fundraising training for nonprofit organizations 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 13, at East Baton Rouge Parish Greenwell Springs Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, meeting room 1. Cost: $45 for first two from same organization and $22.50 each additional. For info or to register, call Sharon Johnson, 225-247-6738.