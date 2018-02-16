Wheel House for Feb. 16

UNITY PRAYER

Area pastors sponsor Community/Unity Prayer Service at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at area churches. Feb. 20 service at New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City.

ST. MARY RE-ENTRY

And Resources Coalition meeting 1-3 p.m. Feb. 21, at Patterson Area Civic Center. Coalition members and supporters urged to attend.

FISH DINNER

Sold by New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. Menu: fried fish, white beans, rice, green salad, bread and cake. Donation: $7, without drink; $8, with drink. Delivery available or pick up at church. Call Joyce, 985-253-4548 or 985-384-2465.

BLACK HISTORY

Celebration at New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 25. Skit presented. Public welcome.

CONCERT

Community Concert Association of Morgan City and Live On Stage present Side Street Strutters 7 p.m. March 8, Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. The jazz ensemble is part of the 2017-18 concert season. Concert to celebrate 100 years of jazz. Ticket: $25 (adults) and $5 (students K-12), available at the door. For info call 985-385-2307.