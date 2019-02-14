Wheel House for Feb. 14

MULTICULTURAL

Program at Morgan City Junior High School boys gym at 9 a.m. Feb. 22. Theme: “Beyond the Cover.” Community welcome.

BLACK HISTORY

Program at New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ United, 523 Martin Luther King Ave., Patterson, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24. Theme: “Remembering the Past and Shaping the Future.” Speakers attorney Susan Dorsey, photographer Jim Byron and fitness trainer Craig Triggs. Public invited.

PASSPORT FAIR

At Patterson Post Office, 600 Catherine St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Must bring birth certificate and photo ID. Fees: ages 16 and up, $110; ages 15 and under, $80; passport photo, $15; and application fee, $35. For info call 985-395-3382.

PARKINSON

Support Group meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Bayou Vista Branch Library, 1325 Belleview St. Speaker Colleen Knoop, nurse practitioner with Ochsner Health System Division of Movement and Memory Disorders, Department of Neurology. Caregivers welcome. Reserve a seat by calling 985-255-9605 or 985-518-3255.