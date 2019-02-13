Wheel House for Feb. 13

Wed, 02/13/2019 - 10:48am

BLACK HISTORY
Program at New Mt. Esther Baptist Church, 1211 James St., Morgan City, 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 17. Everyone invited.

FREE MOVIE
Teche Theatre hosting a free showing of the movie, “The Great Debaters” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17. There is a pre- and post-commentary of the film. This is a family-oriented event. Concessions sold.

REVIVAL
At Mt. Era Baptist Church on Feb. 20-22. Prayer service at 6 p.m., revival at 7 p.m. Revivalist is the Rev. Shawn Patrick Watson, First Baptist Church, Victorville, California.

