Wheel House for Dec. 4

FOOD/CLOTHES

ARISE Women’s Group along with Vision World Outreach will have a free meal and clothes giveaway at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, under the U.S. 90 bridge at Greenwood and Fourth streets, Morgan City.

BERWICK

Housing Authority taking applications for all units from 8:15-11 a.m. and 1:15-3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13 and 20. Must bring birth certificates and Social Security cards for all members of the household, picture ID for all members over 18 and current proof of income. For info call 985-385-1546.

ST. MARY NAACP

Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, at Walmsley United Methodist Church, 608 Freret St., Morgan City. All meetings open to public.

NEW YEAR’S EVE

Dance sponsored by St. Mary AARP from 8 p.m. to midnight, Dec. 31, at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, 4014 Chennault St., Morgan City. Music by Tee Nah Nah. Tickets $10. Call 985-384-2277.