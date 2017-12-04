Wheel House for Dec. 4

FUNDRAISER

St. Mary Council on Aging selling dinners Saturday, Dec. 9 and 16, 10:30 to 12:30 p.m., cost $8. Dec. 9 is pork chops and Dec. 16 is barbecued chicken. To order tickets call 985-395-4800 for Patterson Senior Center or 985-384-3324 for Morgan City Senior Center.

TREASURES

St. Mary Council on Aging Treasures Under the Oaks, 304 Iberia St., Franklin, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 6, 9, 13, 16, 20 and 21.

BRUNCH

New Mount Esther Baptist Church hosting a Jewels for Jesus Christmas Brunch at 10 a.m. Dec. 9. Guest speaker Linda Sam, Baldwin Christ of God in Christ United.

CHRISTMAS DRAMA

“A Visit of the Wise Men” presented at New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. Public welcome.

PUBLIC SURVEY

A quality of life survey is underway until Dec. 15 to receive community input on economic development, transportation, recreation, education, and more. Go online to www.stmarychamber.com and scroll down the page to the survey. The chamber urges area residents to participate.

NEW ZORAH

Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, holding Holy Communion and Candlelight Service at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17. Guest speaker the Rev. John Doyle, Seventh Street Baptist Church, Port Arthur, Texas. Public welcome.

MISSION THRIFT

Store, 200 Stable Rd., Suite 2, Patterson, closed Dec. 25-26, and Jan. 1, 2018.