Wheel House for Dec. 3

THRIFT STORE

At the corner of South Railroad and Second Street, Morgan City, holding a pre-Christmas sale 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 5-6. All Christmas clothing and decorations half-priced and all women’s tops 50 cents. All proceeds benefit Sacred Heart Catholic Church charities.

TURKEYS

Morning Glory Ministries, 1323 Railroad Ave., Morgan City, holding its Morning Manna Turkey Basket Distribution at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15. Only one basket per household and must be present. For details call Prophetess Deborah G. Johnson, 985-493-9943.