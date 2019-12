JEWELS FOR JESUS

Christmas fellowship is 10 a.m. Dec. 14 at New Mt. Esther Baptist Church, 1211 James Street, Siracusa. Speaker Minister Violet Ventress.

SACRED HEART

Thrift Store, corner of South Railroad and Second Street, Morgan City, is holding a Pre-Christmas Sale 8-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays until Christmas. All Christmas items above 25 cents are half price. All proceeds benefit those in need.