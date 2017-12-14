Wheel House for Dec. 14

FREE FOOD

Mealz #Awesomeness featuring two hot dogs with chili, chips and a drink at Lawrence Park, Morgan City, noon Saturday, Dec. 16. Free to any who is hungry. Also offering gift bags and cookies for children. Santa also on hand.

PRAYER

Living in the Light Ministries, Bayou Vista, sponsoring a weekly community/unity prayer service at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at alternate locations. All churches invited for an hour of power. Dec. 19 meeting at New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City. Public invited.