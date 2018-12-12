Wheel House for Dec. 12

PO’BOY DINNER

Men department of St. Luke Baptist Church, 1709 Harry D St., Patterson, selling shrimp po’boys with potato salad and a soda from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15. Cost $8.

CAKE BINGO

Hosted by Girl Scouts Louisiana East Service Unit 270 from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Bayou Vista Community Center, Belleview Street. All proceeds benefit underprivileged children in the area. Participants that bring an unwrapped toy receive two bingo cards. Extra cards are $5 each. Bingo winners receive a cake. Hot dogs, drinks and other concessions sold. For info call Lena Clements, 985-519-3962.