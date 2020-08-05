Wheel House for Aug. 5

BOOKBAG/MASK

Lee Chapel AME Church along with ARISE Women’s Group holding a Book Bag and Mask giveaway for children in pre-K to fifth grade from 11 a.m. until all are given away on Saturday, Aug. 8. This drive thru event is at 609 Freret St., Morgan City. No walk-ins, only drive thru. For info call 985-498-0420.

SCHOOL FAIR

Word of Life, 108 Ryan St., Patterson, 19th annual School Fair is Aug. 8. Registration 7:30-9 a.m. Fair ends at 10 a.m. Children must be present to receive free school supplies, uniform and shoes, all while supplies and sizes last. Must know shoe, shirt and pant size (no trying on allowed). Masks required.

BARBECUE

St. John Baptist Church, 508 Utah St., Berwick, selling barbecue dinners 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 8. Menu: barbecued chicken, sausage, rice dressing, baked beans, green salad, dessert and drink. Donation $8. Call 985-384-0673.

AA MEETINGS

Brown Baggers’ Group meets noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, all open meetings, at The Outpost, 119 Everett St., Morgan City. Masks required.