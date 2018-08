UNITY PRAYER

Area pastors host Community/Unity Prayer Service at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Sept. 4 meeting at Living in the Light Ministries, Bayou Vista. Public invited.

LITTLE ZION

Baptist Church, Berwick, hosting Prince Hall Masons 116 at 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 9. Guest minister the Rev. Ronald McCoy. Communion served.