LOSS OF SPOUSE

Support Group first meeting after re-organization is 12:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Atkinson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 212 Fourth St., Morgan City. Light lunch served. Open to anyone, nondenominational, who have lost a spouse to death. Will meet the first Friday of each month. RSVP to Doylene Porter, 985-384-3277 or 985-312-5620, or Harry Porter, 985-518-6060 or email porter doylene@gmail.com.