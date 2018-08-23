Wheel House for Aug. 23

MCJHS

Morgan City Junior High School open house at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23. Parents should report to the boys’ gym. Following a brief welcome, parents will follow their child’s school day schedule. Students should provide parents their written class schedule.

BREAKFAST

Anniversary committee of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, hosting a prayer breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15. Guest speaker Connie J. Escort, New Zorah Baptist Church, Morgan City. Public invited.

CONCERTS

Community Concert Association of Morgan City 2018-19 season opens Monday, Sept. 24, with vocalist Maureen McGovern. All concerts start at 7 p.m. at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Performers and dates include: Nov. 6, Vox Fortura; Feb. 12, 2019, Babes of Broadway; March 19, 2019, Brad Ross; April 16, 2019, The Abrams. All five concerts cost: $45, adults; $10, K-12 students; or single concert, $25 adults; $10, K-12 students. Visit online www.morgancitycca.biz, or call 985-385-2307 for info. Can pay at door.