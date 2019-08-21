Wheel House for Aug. 21

CONVOCATION

Fourth annual Holy Convocation is 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 22-24, at Morning Glory Ministries, 1323 Railroad Ave., Morgan City. Classes are 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

APPRECIATION

Second Missionary Baptist Church, Morgan City, celebrating the Rev. Ivy Wilson Jr.’s 26-year anniversary with an appreciation service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. Guest speaker the Rev. Dr. McCullen Williams, New Morning Glory Baptist Church, Labadieville and Old Fountain Baptist Church, Thibodaux. Public invited.

ST. LUKE

Baptist Church, 1709 Harry D. St., Patterson, celebrating the seven-year anniversary of the Rev. Keith F. Verrett Sr. at 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. Public invited.