Wheel House for Aug. 21

BEST SEATS

Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival Best Seats in the House contest entries sought through noon Aug. 28. Blanks available at the festival office, 715 Second St., Morgan City. Only one entry per person per performance allowed. Winner and three guests bring own lawn chairs for seating at Lawrence Park gazebo. Winner also receives free refreshments, a festival T-shirt, rolled poster and other gifts. Must be 18 or older to win.

BOOK SIGNING

Local fiction author Bridget Burnett signing books and discussing her interests as an author at Morgan City Public Library, 220 Everett St., 10 a.m. Friday, August 31. For info call 985-380-4646.

CAMP MEETINGS

Hosted by Living in the Light Ministries‘ Women of the Light the first Friday each month at 7 p.m. beginning Sept. 7. Will feature guest speakers from various churches. Dress: casual attire. Public invited.