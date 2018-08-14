Wheel House for Aug. 14

Tue, 08/14/2018 - 11:47am

NEW SALEM
Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St., Patterson, celebrating its choir’s 5-year anniversary at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 19. Features choirs, soloist, groups and praise dancers. Public invited.

BERWICK HOUSING
Authority taking applications for all units from 8:15-11 a.m. and 1:15-3 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Aug. 20 and 23. Must bring birth certificates and Social Security cards for all members of the household, picture ID for all members over 18 and current proof of income. For info call 985-385-1546.

