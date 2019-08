HAM RADIO

International Lighthouse Lightship Weekend, a worldwide amateur radio event, is taking place at Southwest Reef Lighthouse, Everett S. Berry Lighthouse Park, riverfront, Berwick, on Saturday, Aug. 17. The local BEARS welcome visitors to watch.

SATURDAY DANCE

Hosted by St. Mary AARP from 7-11 p.m. Aug. 11 at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, 4014 Chennault St., Morgan City. Music by Anytime Band. Ticket $10. For info call 985-384-2277.