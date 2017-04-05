Wheel House for April 5

HOSPITAL SERVICE

District 2 board of commissioners meeting 5:30 p.m. April 5 at St. Mary Chamber of Commerce, 727 Myrtle St., Morgan City. Public welcome.

YARD SALE

At First United Methodist Church, 109 Gilmore Drive, Berwick, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8 and 15.

BOOK SIGNING

Local author Dr. Walter Daniels will discuss and sign his book, “The Man and The Doctor,” at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Morgan City Public Library. Public invited. For info call 985-380-4646.

HOUSING

Patterson Housing Authority taking applications for all size housing units 8:15-11 a.m. and 1:15-3 p.m. Tuesday April 11. Must bring birth certificates and Social Security cards for all members of household., photo ID for members over 18, and proof of all income. For info call 985-395-3736.

GOOD FRIDAY

Worship Service at 7 a.m. April 14 at Morey Park, Main Street, Patterson, hosted by Good Hope Baptist Church. Public invited.

LOVE & HAPPINESS

A tribute to the memory of Anita Richardson at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Good Hope Baptist Church, 908 Washington St., Patterson. Speaker the Rev. Alvin Irvin Sr., Gospel Truth Ministries.

EASTER WORSHIP

At Good Hope Baptist Church, 908 Washington St., Patterson, at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 16. Public invited.