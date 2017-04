TENNIS CAMP

Offered free at Lawrence Park, Morgan City, 8-9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, June 12-21. Pre-registration 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3. Registration forms at Morgan City, Berwick and Patterson public libraries. Sponsored by World Mission. For info call Bishop Jerry T. Hebert, 985-518-6183.