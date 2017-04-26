Wheel House for April 26

MCJHS COTILLION

Morgan City Junior High School, Marguerite Street, annual cotillion at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Admission $6. Sponsored by Sisters Mentoring Organization. Public welcomed.

FISH DINNERS

Sold by New Mount Esther Baptist Church, 1211 James St., Morgan City, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7. Menu: fish, white beans and rice, salad and dessert. Donation $7.

SUMPTER REUNION

Morgan City Colored/Sumpter Williams high school reunion of classes 1958-69 is June 30-July 2. Anyone who attended or graduated invited. For general info contact emilewashington@hotmail.com or 619-277-1946, for registration info call Juanita Lagard, 985-384-5773.

SCHOLARSHIP

The Mack Energy/McCasland Foundation Scholarship Fund, at Community Foundation of Acadiana accepting applications for its scholarship cycle to award two, four-year scholarships. Open to high school seniors declaring an energy-related field major. Pays $2,000 per spring and fall semester. Students eligible in St. Mary, St. Martin and other Acadiana parishes. Applicants may attend any four-year college or university with preference given to institutions within Louisiana. Applications online at www.cfacadiana.org/MackEnergy. Must provide two letters of recommendation, a high school transcript and an essay when completing the application. Applications deadline Friday, June 2. For info visit www.cfacadiana.org/MackEnergy or contact Community Foundation of Acadiana at donorservices@cfacadiana.org.