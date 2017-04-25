Wheel House for April 25

THRIFT STORE

At 304 South Railroad, Morgan City, holding a 50 cents sale on women’s shorts, capris, jeans and pants from 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, April 26 and May 3 and Thursday, April 27 and May 4. All proceeds benefit Sacred Heart Catholic Church charities.

MIXER

Senior Citizens/Teens Mixer presents “Board Game Night” at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Berwick Civic Complex. Includes door prizes and refreshments. Senior citizens and teens invited.

EMPOWERMENT

South Central Berith District’s District Empowerment Conference at Deep Waters Ministries, 1120 Lia Drive, Patterson, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Theme: “Focus on the Family.” Brown bag lunch served. Free and public invited.

USHERS

Anniversary Service at Little Zion Baptist Church, 2746 Sixth St., Berwick, 8 a.m. Sunday, April 30. Speaker Janice Willoughby. Public invited.

FAMILY FRIEND

Day at New Mt. Esther Baptist Church, 1211 James St., Morgan City, 10 a.m. Sunday, April 30. Guest speaker the Rev. Ronald Dorsey, Greater Israel Baptist Church, Belle Rose. Public invited.