Wheel House

MORGAN CITY

Housing Authority meeting 5 p.m. March 23.

GOLF FUNDRAISER

A That Just Takes the Cake Golf Tournament set at St. Mary Golf and Country Club, Berwick, Saturday, April 22. Teams of three players is $300 per team. Sponsorships accepted at several levels. Mulligans available at a max of two per player. Proceeds benefit American Heart Association and research, education and local programs. For info call Oren Dupre, 985-498-2926 or Chad Ross, 985-384-8500. For sponsorship call Gwen Luc, 985-372-8520.

FISHING RODEO

Morgan City Fishing Rodeo, June 10, has categories for: redfish, bass, speckled trout and catfish derby. Individual’s entry, $100 per boat, per category. Sponsorship level available: corporate, $500; gold, $1,000; and diamond, $2,500. Corporate sponsorship includes one team entry for one category; gold, a team entry for two categories; and diamond, two team entries for all categories. Entry deadline 8 p.m. June 7. Fish 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weigh-in begins at 2 p.m. at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. For info visit online, www.mcofr.com.

GOLF SCRAMBLE

Fundraiser by Morgan City Fishing Rodeo at 4 p.m. June 9 at Atchafalaya at Idlewild Golf Course near Patterson. For info visit online, www.mcofr.com.