What's going on in the Gulf-Atlantic basin

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Humberto, located about 200 miles north of the northwestern

Bahamas.

A small low pressure system is producing an elongated area of

disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical

Atlantic. Slow development is anticipated during the next day or

two, but environmental conditions are forecast to become more

conducive for development by the middle of the week, and a tropical

depression is likely to form by the end of the week

while the system moves slowly west-northwestward to northwestward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...30 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...80 percent.

A broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the

central and eastern Gulf of Mexico is associated with an upper- level

low and a weak surface trough. Some slight development of

this system is possible during the next couple of days while

it moves westward over the western Gulf of Mexico. The

system is forecast to move inland along the northwestern

Gulf coast by late Monday or Tuesday, and further

development is not expected after that time.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent.