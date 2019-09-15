What's going on in the Gulf-Atlantic basin
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Storm Humberto, located about 200 miles north of the northwestern
Bahamas.
A small low pressure system is producing an elongated area of
disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical
Atlantic. Slow development is anticipated during the next day or
two, but environmental conditions are forecast to become more
conducive for development by the middle of the week, and a tropical
depression is likely to form by the end of the week
while the system moves slowly west-northwestward to northwestward.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...30 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...high...80 percent.
A broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the
central and eastern Gulf of Mexico is associated with an upper- level
low and a weak surface trough. Some slight development of
this system is possible during the next couple of days while
it moves westward over the western Gulf of Mexico. The
system is forecast to move inland along the northwestern
Gulf coast by late Monday or Tuesday, and further
development is not expected after that time.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent.