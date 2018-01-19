Water & Nature Expo debuts this February

A new Water & Nature Expo will be held in conjunction with the Eagle Expo 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

The event will feature exhibits and presentations on outdoor recreation, wildlife, safety on the water and protecting St. Mary Parish’s resources.

The Wings to Soar Raptor Program will be held during the Water & Nature Expo at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 24. The Louisiana State UniversityWildlife Hospital’s resident birds and student from the veterinary school will be in attendance.

A photography exhibit by John Flores will be displayed on the east concourse.

Other confirmed exhibitors include the US Fish & Wildlife Service, Black Bear National Wildlife Refuge, the United State Coast Guard, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s office and more.

Attendance is free to the public. Concessions will be sold. The event is presented by the Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Bureau with support from the City of Morgan City, Morgan City Rotary Club and Eagle Expo.