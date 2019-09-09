Article Image Alt Text

Walking on the bay

Mon, 09/09/2019 - 8:01pm

These boaters pull up to the sandbar that has emerged in Berwick Bay near the Morgan City wharf between the railroad bridge, in background, and the U.S. 90 bridge. After more than a year, Monday was the first day that the Coast Guard reported that the Atchafalaya wasn't at high water, and the sandbar became visible. This shoaling was the most easily seen, but local Coast Guard unit commander Heather Matern said the problem is worse in the 20 Grand Point area to the south.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

Include in Front Page Slideshow
Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019