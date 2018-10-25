Vox Fortura will perform here Nov. 6

“Britain’s Got Talent” semifinalists Vox Fortura will be showcasing the sound that skyrocketed them at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at Morgan City Municipal.

Season subscriptions are available at $45 per Adult and $10 for Students K-12. Single event tickets are available for $25 (adults) and $5 (students K-12). All tickets may be purchased at the door. See www.morgancitycca.biz for more information.

Vox Fortura is the newest classical Ccrossover group from the United Kingdom. As recent semifinalists of Britain’s Got Talent, this group displayed vocal panache and sheer class

. Described by fans as “the next Il Divo”, Vox Fortura is bringing classical vocals back into the mainstream.

The Community Concert Association of Morgan City, Inc., formed in 1947, continues to bring world-class entertainment to the tri-city area of Morgan City, Berwick and Patterson -- as well as the rest of St. Mary Parish and surrounding parishes. Strong adult and student membership help insure continuing concerts for the area. Thanks to the generosity of patrons and donors, this series is offered at affordable, family-friendly prices.

The Community Concert Association has a partnership with the St. Mary Council on Aging, which is offering free transportation to and from concerts for senior citizens 60 and over who live in St. Mary Parish. Please call at least 24 hours prior to concert to arrange.