Voter Registration Week begins Sept. 3

Registrar of Voters Jolene Holcomb is joining with registrars of voters across the state during the week of Sept. 3-6, to host Voter Registration Week. The week will have activities aimed at registering eligible citizens to vote.

Employees from the St. Mary Parish Registrar of Voters Office will be at several local high schools during the week to register all 17- and 18-year old students who are interested.

They will also be distributing applications and voter education materials to senior centers in the parish. If a citizen is 65 or more years of age or disabled they are eligible to vote by mail for every election. Applications and voter education materials will be distributed to the Patterson Senior Center, Franklin Senior Center, and the St. Mary AARP Chapter 4435 in Morgan City.

The registrar’s office in the Franklin courthouse will be demonstrating one of the new early voting machines that will be used for the Oct. 12 election. Staff members will be on hand to demonstrate how the new machine works and voters can view the machine and try it out to see what the screen looks like and how the machine operates. The dates and times are as follows: Sept. 3, 2-4 p.m.; Sept. 4, 9-11 a.m.; Sept. 5, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

To register and vote in Louisiana individuals must be a United States citizen, at least 17 years of age to register and 18 years of age prior to the next election to vote, a resident in the state and parish in which you seek to register and vote, not under an order of imprisonment for conviction of a felony or, if under such an order, not have been incarcerated pursuant to the order within the last five years, not under a judgment of full interdiction for mental incompetence or partial interdiction with suspension of voting rights, and complete the process at least 20 days prior to an election if registering online or 30 days prior to an election if registering in person or by mail.

Citizens with a valid Louisiana driver’s license can register online by visiting the secretary of state’s website.

Additionally, residents of Louisiana can register in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office, when they apply for/renew their driver’s license at any Office of Motor Vehicles or when obtaining services at public assistance agencies and armed forces recruitment offices. Citizens wishing to register by mail can complete an application which can be found on the Secretary of State’s website, at public libraries or through registration drives.

For more information please call the Registrar’s office at 337-828-4100, ext. 360 or the Morgan City branch office at 985- 384-8638.