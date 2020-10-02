Voter registration deadlines are approaching

The 30-day close of books for in-person and mail registration is Tuesday, while the Geaux Vote online 20-day close of books is Oct. 13.

Early voting for the Nov. 3 election has been extended to 10 days and will be Oct. 16-Oct. 27, excluding Sunday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 25. Hours also have been extended from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. for early voting.

The location for absentee voting at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse has been moved to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office’s squad room on the 4th floor to make social distancing easier for voters and staff and allow for anticipated larger numbers of voters. Security will be present to help voters with social distancing, and face masks are encouraged. Masks will be available for those who need them.

Voters are encouraged to bring a marked sample ballot with them or to use the Geaux Vote app for their sample ballot. There will be a supply of sample ballots on hand for those that need them. Voters will be asked to have their sample ballot marked and ready before they reach the voting machine to decrease the amount of time needed to vote and speed up the process for all voters.

Voters also should be aware that the special Emergency Covid Mail Ballot Request has been approved for the Nov. 3 and Dec. 5 elections. These applications are available in the Registrar of Voters Office and also on the Secretary of State’s website.

Voters should contact the Registrar of Voters Office at 337-828-4100, ext. 360 for more information.