Volunteer reading program

These fifth-grade students participated in the Volunteer Reading Listeners Program at M.E. Norman Elementary School. They are, from left: Jakeelah Steele, Noah Guarisco, Ava Loupe, Christopher Morgan, Xadrian Stelly, Lyndi Cooper, Kynley Dekerlegand, Dru Dilsaver, Autumn Mason, Kylen Walker, Amori Robinson, Rachel Robin, Diamynn Johnson, Carmaine Green, Jeffery Ramirez and Gavin Smart. Also shown are mentors and volunteer reading listeners Cathy Landry, Herman Hartman and Earl Johnson.

