Voluntary evacuation called for St. Mary Parish areas south of Intracoastal
Mon, 08/24/2020 - 3:22pm
Staff Report
A voluntary evacuation for areas of St. Mary parish south of the Intracoastal Waterway was issued by Parish President David Hanagriff Monday.
The voluntary evacuation, effective at noon Monday, was called due to the effects of tropical storms Marco and Laura.
Also earlier today, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith announced the parish law enforcement center’s inmates had been relocated from Centerville to other agencies Sunday in preparation for the storm.