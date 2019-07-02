Vitalant needs blood donations for holiday lull

As we approach the July Fourth holiday and what will be a long weekend for many across the United States, Vitalant is bracing for a shortfall of nearly 8,500 blood donations this week.

In an effort to bolster local and national blood supplies and be prepared for unexpected events, Vitalant is calling on the community to come forward and give blood now and throughout the remainder of the summer.

Vitalant offered an example with the case of Avery, who was born Dec. 20, 2016, in a car on the way to the hospital.

She lost a significant amount of blood, requiring a transfusion of red cells. Four hours after she was born, her little fingers and toes were still black from the blood loss.

Her body temperature was kept low to decrease the damage to her organs caused by the lack of blood, resulting in the need for a platelet transfusion. Avery also received plasma transfusions every 12 hours. On Christmas Day, she was finally removed from the ventilator.

Donations from O-negative donors, the universal blood type, are especially important this time of year due to increased accidents and trauma cases.

“This holiday week, celebrate by giving blood and doing something good for others — and yourself,” said Mitzi Breaux, marketing and communication manager for Vitalant.

Vitalant urges both existing and first-time donors of all blood types to visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL to schedule an appointment at our Morgan City donation center or at a mobile blood drive.

Walk-ins are welcome at any Vitalant locations.