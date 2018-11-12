Visit from a veteran

Mon, 11/12/2018 - 11:08am

Submitted Photos
Central Catholic Elementary School hosted veteran Chief Petty Officer Steven Kincade, who spoke to students regarding his 16-1/2 year career in the U.S. Navy. Kincade presented a Power Point show detailing the meaning and origin of Veterans Day, current and past numbers of those serving in the military, and information about his stint as a sonar technician on board the destroyer U.S.S. Elliott. The students thoroughly enjoyed hearing about Kincade’s life aboard ship and travels around the world. Pictured in the bottom photo are Kincade with daughter Lucy, fifth grade, and,too photo, speaking with the Central Catholic’s fifth-grade class.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018