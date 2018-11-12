Visit from a veteran

Submitted Photos

Central Catholic Elementary School hosted veteran Chief Petty Officer Steven Kincade, who spoke to students regarding his 16-1/2 year career in the U.S. Navy. Kincade presented a Power Point show detailing the meaning and origin of Veterans Day, current and past numbers of those serving in the military, and information about his stint as a sonar technician on board the destroyer U.S.S. Elliott. The students thoroughly enjoyed hearing about Kincade’s life aboard ship and travels around the world. Pictured in the bottom photo are Kincade with daughter Lucy, fifth grade, and,too photo, speaking with the Central Catholic’s fifth-grade class.