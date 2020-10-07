Virtual learning only at Central Catholic on Thursday and Friday

Due to the current projected westward track of Hurricane Delta, Central Catholic School in Morgan City (PK3-12) will conduct classes via virtual learning Thursday and Friday.

Parents and students are to refer to the school’s communication system for specific information on adapted learning assignments, as well as for any other changes to scheduling, should changes be necessary, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux said in a press release.

In alignment with civil authorities in Lafourche and Terrebonne, Catholic schools in those parishes will conduct regular classroom instruction on Thursday, with a decision regarding Friday to be determined on Thursday.

School families should also monitor the diocesan website, social media and local news for additional information while monitoring the approaching storm.