Submitted Photo

On Feb. 16, VFW Post 4222 donated food prepared by the Smoke House of Morgan City to Maison Jardin. Shown in the photo from left are Daisy Lodrigue, Auxiliary member; Mercy Abraham, Maison Jardin representative; Ken Hebert, junior vice commander; Sherman Whiting, post commander; Russell Fontenot, senior vice commander; and Fay Rutledge, Auxiliary member.