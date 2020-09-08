VFW collects items for Laura evacuees

The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute

Claudia Boudreaux, president of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12182 Auxiliary, and her husband, Bobby Boudreaux, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12182 in Patterson, unload a donation for Hurricane Laura evacuees at Cypress Point Fresh Market in Patterson Saturday. The local chapter collected donations throughout the day Saturday at the Patterson grocery store for deliveries to evacuees in hotels in Abbeville as well as serving the evacuees a meal. If anyone knows of an evacuee who has any special needs the post can assist with, call Claudia Boudreaux at 337-578-0565 and leave a message.