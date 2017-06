Submitted Photo

The Oil Center Auxiliary to VFW Post 4222 and the Patterson High School Beta Club honor veterans with flags in Patterson cemeteries for Memorial Day. Shown from left are Auxiliary 4222 members Veronica Bernadou and Rhonda Savoie; PHS Beta Club members Katelyn Larson, Tapanga Haven, Kaci Savoie, and Kilee Deglandon; and Auxiliary 4222 President Claudia Boudreaux.