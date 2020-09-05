Article Image Alt Text

VFW accepting donations for Hurricane Laura evacuees Saturday

Sat, 09/05/2020 - 2:26pm

Claudia Boudreaux, president of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12182 Auxiliary, and her husband, Bobby Boudreaux, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12182 in Patterson, unload a donation for Hurricane Laura evacuees at Cypress Point Fresh Market in Patterson Saturday. The local chapter is collecting donations throughout the day Saturday at the Patterson grocery store that it will deliver to evacuees in hotels in Abbeville as well as serving the evacuees a meal. Any household items or other things such as rope, tarps or small barbecue pits are being accepted, too. Cash donations to buy more supplies are acceptable, as well. For more information or if anyone knows of an evacuee that has any special needs the post can assist with, call Claudia Boudreaux at 337-578-0565 and leave a message.

