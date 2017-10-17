Veterinarian visits Holy Cross

Submitted Photos

Dr. Abby Cefalu of the Morgan City Veterinary Hospital, along with her dog, Sousie, visited Holy Cross Elementary School during Community Helpers’ Week. Cefalu talked with the pre-K4 and pre-K3 children about the care of animals in their homes and showed them some of the instruments, including X-rays, used to examine animals in her clinic. Pictured with Sousie and Cefalu are Layla Naquin, Amelie Cefalu, Andrew Aucoin and Andrew Walker.