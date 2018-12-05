Veterans: Learn about your rights

Submitted Photo

The American Advocacy Program will provide assistance to veterans and their families in understanding their rights in a presentation called "Putting Veterans First: See My Face — Feel My Pain." The program will be 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the St. Mary Parish Library, 206 Iberia St. in Franklin. This is an opportunity to learn more about promised benefits and to receive proper education on PTSD and similar illnesses associated with Agent Orange. Other topics connected to the main subject will be open for discussion as well. St. Mary Parish invites you to attend this public program. For more information, contact the Franklin library at 337-828-5364.