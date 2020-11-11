Veterans Day breakfast

Article Image Alt Text
Berwick Junior High's Student Council treated veterans to a drive-up breakfast Wednesday morning to mark Veterans Day. Top Photo: Veteran Sherman Whiting gets his breakfast from Jennifer Felton, left, and Danielle Pisani, teachers and Student Council advisers. Middle Photo: Berwick Junior High custodian and veteran James Smith talks with Principal Kristin Percle after receiving his breakfast and certificate. Bottom Photo: Lawrence Johnson, veteran and Berwick Junior High custodian, center, receives his meal and certificate from Assistant Principal Ryan Taylor and Percle.

The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute

