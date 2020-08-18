Vehicle chase ends with two arrested on drug charges

A vehicle chase that included one of the occupants fleeing into a home in an attempt to escape police ended with two individuals on drug charges.

Brinkley Elizabeth Datin, 19, of Galliano and Michael Coleman, 29, of Gray were arrested Friday at 2:59 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively, following the incident.

Coleman was charged by Morgan City Police, Chief James Blair said, with turning movements and required signals, resisting an officer by flight, resisting arrest, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and obstruction of justice.

Dantin was charged with possession of marijuana, heroin and drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and obstruction of justice.

An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the Victor II Boulevard and David Drive area, but the vehicle failed to stop and fled. The vehicle traveled to the Freret Street area where Coleman, the driver, fled on foot.

Coleman forced himself into a residence to elude officers, but officers took Coleman into custody inside the residence.

The passenger, Dantin, remained in the vehicle.

During the investigation, officers located suspected methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Coleman and Dantin were arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Blair also reported the following arrests:

—Quang Duy Nguyen, 38, Cypress Street, Morgan City, was arrested Friday at 10:12 a.m. and charged with traffic control signals, improper lane usage, driving under suspension and possession of heroin.

Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Detectives conducted a traffic stop in the Railroad Avenue and East Boulevard area for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as Nguyen, and a computer check revealed his driver’s license was under suspension.

During the traffic stop, suspected heroin was found in Nguyen’s possession. He was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Nico Queintrell Skipper, 30, Dora Street, Morgan City, was arrested Friday at 11:18 a.m. on warrants for four counts of failure to appear.

Officers came into contact with Skipper in the Fourth Street area, and a warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Ryan Wayne Lodrigue, 27, Riverview Drive, Patterson, was arrested Saturday at 10:05 a.m. and charged with driving under suspension.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on La. 70, and the driver was identified as Lodrigue. A computer check revealed his driver’s license was under suspension. Lodrigue was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Eric Michael Frentz, 39, Pecan Lane, Patterson, was arrested Sunday at 4:12 a.m. on warrants for failure to appear.

Officers came into contact with Frentz on Louisa Street, and a warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Bria Parker, 19, Trevino Street, Berwick, was arrested Sunday at 4:27 a.m. on a warrant for first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers came into contact with Parker at an La. 70 address, and a warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Calvin Joseph Vergin, 43, of Chauvin, was arrested Sunday at 12:46 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the Greenwood and Sixth streets area and Vergin was identified as a passenger. Suspected marijuana was found in his possession.

Vergin was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Bethany Rose White, 23, Duke Street, Morgan City, was arrested Sunday at 1:02 p.m. and charged with simple battery.

—Sabrina Autin Acosta, 36, Lake Palourde Road, Amelia, was arrested Sunday at 1:02 p.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery.

—Ryan Joseph Delahoussaye, 26, La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested Sunday at 1:02 p.m. and charged with warrants for domestic abuse battery, two counts of telephone harassment and disturbing the peace.

Officers were called to a Duke Street address for a disturbance. Upon officers’ arrival, they came into contact with Acosta, White and Delahoussaye, and a warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held active warrants for Delahoussaye.

During the investigation, it was learned White and Acosta had committed a battery on other individuals at the residence. Acosta, White and Delahoussaye were arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Kendrick Hines, 31, of Dallas was arrested at 6:36 p.m. Friday and charged with possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA, transactions involving drug proceeds, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hines also was arrested on a warrant for possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, Smith said.

No bail has been set.

—Quinton D. Robinson, 34, Ninth Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 6:14 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and heroin. Robinson also was arrested on a warrant for failure to register or notify as a sex offender.

No bail has been set.

—Juvenile male, 15, Bayou Vista, was arrested Friday at 8:40 p.m. for runaway juvenile. The juvenile male was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Julicia Taylor, 36, of Lake Charles, was arrested Saturday at 4:39 p.m. for possession of marijuana and possession of schedule II drugs. Taylor was released on a $750 bond.

—Juvenile female, 14, Patterson, was arrested Saturday at 6:59 p.m. for runaway juvenile. The juvenile female was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Tyjuandre Darrell Harris, 23, Fredrick Lane, Baldwin, was arrested Saturday at 10:32 p.m. for resisting arrest or officer and disturbing the peace-intoxicated. Harris was released on a summons to appear Nov. 2.

—Weldon Daigle, 50, Ham Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 7:58 a.m. on a warrant for the charges of criminal damage to property — simple and criminal mischief — tampering with property. Daigle was released on a summons to appear Nov. 2.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Mario D. Castellanos, 46, Madlen, Missouri, was arrested on Church Street Friday at 6:30 p.m. and charged with battery of a dating partner.

Castellanos remained in the Patterson Jail with bail set at $2,500.