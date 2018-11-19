Utility crews installing wireless meters in Morgan City

Mon, 11/19/2018 - 10:37am

Crews with Aquametrics/Utiliuse will start installing the upgraded wireless meters in Morgan City on Monday. These crews should have a yellow shirt with the company name and or a yellow vest, a police news release said.

These workers are installing the new wireless meters for the utility department, they may knock on your door to gain access to the area where the meters are located. However, they will never ask to go inside of your home. If you have any questions about the workers or any problems with them, contact the Morgan City Police Department or City Hall.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018