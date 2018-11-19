Utility crews installing wireless meters in Morgan City

Crews with Aquametrics/Utiliuse will start installing the upgraded wireless meters in Morgan City on Monday. These crews should have a yellow shirt with the company name and or a yellow vest, a police news release said.

These workers are installing the new wireless meters for the utility department, they may knock on your door to gain access to the area where the meters are located. However, they will never ask to go inside of your home. If you have any questions about the workers or any problems with them, contact the Morgan City Police Department or City Hall.