U.S. 90 bridge closed in Morgan City-Berwick

Fri, 12/08/2017 - 7:23am zachary fitzgerald
Traffic diverted to La. 182 bridge

The U.S. 90 bridge in Morgan City was closed Friday morning. Traffic is being diverted to the La. 182 bridge, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

The U.S. 90 overpasses at La. 317 and at the La. 3215 Garden City junction are also closed. Deputies are rerouting traffic to La. 182.

U.S. 90 east in Amelia at Duhon Boulevard is closed.

La. 182 bridge in Amelia is closed, but the rest of La. 182 is open throughout the parish.

Deputies are responding to multiple vehicle crashes across the parish as ice continues to accumulate on the roadways. If you must drive, please slow down and drive with caution. Watch for deputies and other emergency personnel who are directing traffic in some areas.

