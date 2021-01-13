U.S. 90 alternating lane closures set for Sunday

U.S. 90 eastbound and westbound on the Atchafalaya River, Bayou Ramous and Bayou Boeuf bridges will have alternating lane closures Sunday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

This closure is necessary to allow crews to collect debris from the bridges’ shoulders.

All permit and oversize loads, along with emergency vehicles, will be allowed to pass. There are no detours.

Department of Transportation and Development reminds motorists to drive cautiously through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.