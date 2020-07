Updates on Tropical Storms Hanna, Gonzalo

From the National Hurricane Center:

Tropical Storm Gonzalo

10 a.m. Friday

CHANGES IN WATCHES AND WARNINGS WITH THIS ADVISORY...

NONE

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNING IN EFFECT...

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR...

* BARBADOS

* ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

* ST. LUCIA

A HURRICANE WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR...

* BARBADOS

* ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR...

* TOBAGO

* GRENADA AND ITS DEPENDENCIES

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING MEANS THAT TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS ARE

EXPECTED SOMEWHERE WITHIN THE WARNING AREA WITHIN 36 HOURS.

A HURRICANE WATCH MEANS THAT HURRICANE CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE

WITHIN THE WATCH AREA...IN THIS CASE WITHIN 36 HOURS.

A TROPICAL STORM WATCH MEANS THAT TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS ARE

POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA...IN THIS CASE WITHIN 36 HOURS.

INTERESTS ELSEWHERE IN THE WINDWARD ISLANDS SHOULD MONITOR THE

PROGRESS OF THIS SYSTEM.

TROPICAL STORM CENTER LOCATED NEAR 10.0N 54.2W AT 24/1500Z

POSITION ACCURATE WITHIN 20 NM

PRESENT MOVEMENT TOWARD THE WEST OR 275 DEGREES AT 16 KT

ESTIMATED MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE 1002 MB

MAX SUSTAINED WINDS 45 KT WITH GUSTS TO 55 KT.

34 KT....... 20NE 10SE 10SW 20NW.

12 FT SEAS.. 60NE 45SE 30SW 45NW.

WINDS AND SEAS VARY GREATLY IN EACH QUADRANT. RADII IN NAUTICAL

MILES ARE THE LARGEST RADII EXPECTED ANYWHERE IN THAT QUADRANT.

REPEAT...CENTER LOCATED NEAR 10.0N 54.2W AT 24/1500Z

AT 24/1200Z CENTER WAS LOCATED NEAR 9.9N 53.3W

FORECAST VALID 25/0000Z 10.5N 56.0W

MAX WIND 50 KT...GUSTS 60 KT.

50 KT... 20NE 0SE 0SW 20NW.

34 KT... 30NE 20SE 20SW 30NW.

FORECAST VALID 25/1200Z 11.4N 59.1W

MAX WIND 55 KT...GUSTS 65 KT.

50 KT... 20NE 10SE 0SW 20NW.

34 KT... 40NE 30SE 20SW 40NW.

FORECAST VALID 26/0000Z 12.4N 62.3W

MAX WIND 60 KT...GUSTS 75 KT.

50 KT... 20NE 10SE 0SW 20NW.

34 KT... 50NE 30SE 20SW 50NW.

FORECAST VALID 26/1200Z 13.0N 65.7W

MAX WIND 50 KT...GUSTS 60 KT.

50 KT... 20NE 0SE 0SW 20NW.

34 KT... 50NE 30SE 20SW 40NW.

FORECAST VALID 27/0000Z 13.7N 69.0W

MAX WIND 40 KT...GUSTS 50 KT.

34 KT... 40NE 20SE 20SW 30NW.

FORECAST VALID 27/1200Z 14.0N 72.0W

MAX WIND 30 KT...GUSTS 40 KT.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK. NOTE...ERRORS FOR TRACK HAVE AVERAGED NEAR 150 NM

ON DAY 4 AND 175 NM ON DAY 5...AND FOR INTENSITY NEAR 15 KT EACH DAY

OUTLOOK VALID 28/1200Z...DISSIPATED

REQUEST FOR 3 HOURLY SHIP REPORTS WITHIN 300 MILES OF 10.0N 54.2W

INTERMEDIATE PUBLIC ADVISORY...WTNT32 KNHC/MIATCPAT2...AT 24/1800Z

Tropical Storm Hanna

10 a.m. Friday

1500 UTC FRI JUL 24 2020

CHANGES IN WATCHES AND WARNINGS WITH THIS ADVISORY...

THE TROPICAL STORM WATCH FROM SAN LUIS PASS TO HIGH ISLAND TEXAS

HAS BEEN DISCONTINUED.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT...

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR...

* MOUTH OF THE RIO GRANDE TO SAN LUIS PASS TEXAS

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING MEANS THAT TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS ARE

EXPECTED SOMEWHERE WITHIN THE WARNING AREA...IN THIS CASE WITHIN 24

TO 36 HOURS.

INTERESTS ALONG THE TEXAS AND LOUISIANA COAST SHOULD MONITOR THE

PROGRESS OF THIS SYSTEM.

TROPICAL STORM CENTER LOCATED NEAR 27.2N 93.2W AT 24/1500Z

POSITION ACCURATE WITHIN 20 NM

PRESENT MOVEMENT TOWARD THE WEST-NORTHWEST OR 285 DEGREES AT 8 KT

ESTIMATED MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE 1000 MB

MAX SUSTAINED WINDS 40 KT WITH GUSTS TO 50 KT.

34 KT....... 40NE 50SE 0SW 0NW.

12 FT SEAS.. 45NE 45SE 0SW 0NW.

WINDS AND SEAS VARY GREATLY IN EACH QUADRANT. RADII IN NAUTICAL

MILES ARE THE LARGEST RADII EXPECTED ANYWHERE IN THAT QUADRANT.

REPEAT...CENTER LOCATED NEAR 27.2N 93.2W AT 24/1500Z

AT 24/1200Z CENTER WAS LOCATED NEAR 27.1N 92.8W

FORECAST VALID 25/0000Z 27.5N 94.6W

MAX WIND 45 KT...GUSTS 55 KT.

34 KT... 60NE 60SE 0SW 20NW.

FORECAST VALID 25/1200Z 27.4N 96.2W

MAX WIND 55 KT...GUSTS 65 KT.

50 KT... 20NE 0SE 0SW 20NW.

34 KT... 70NE 60SE 30SW 50NW.

FORECAST VALID 26/0000Z 27.3N 97.6W...INLAND

MAX WIND 50 KT...GUSTS 60 KT.

50 KT... 20NE 0SE 0SW 20NW.

34 KT... 70NE 60SE 30SW 60NW.

FORECAST VALID 26/1200Z 27.0N 99.0W...INLAND

MAX WIND 35 KT...GUSTS 45 KT.

34 KT... 60NE 50SE 20SW 20NW.

FORECAST VALID 27/0000Z 26.3N 100.4W...INLAND

MAX WIND 25 KT...GUSTS 35 KT.

FORECAST VALID 27/1200Z 25.7N 101.6W...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

MAX WIND 15 KT...GUSTS 20 KT.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK. NOTE...ERRORS FOR TRACK HAVE AVERAGED NEAR 150 NM

ON DAY 4 AND 175 NM ON DAY 5...AND FOR INTENSITY NEAR 15 KT EACH DAY

OUTLOOK VALID 28/1200Z...DISSIPATED

REQUEST FOR 3 HOURLY SHIP REPORTS WITHIN 300 MILES OF 27.2N 93.2W

INTERMEDIATE PUBLIC ADVISORY...WTNT33 KNHC/MIATCPAT3...AT 24/1800Z